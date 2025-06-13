AEW Dynamite preview: Four Million Pesos match added to Wednesday’s AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Mistico

-Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Mone for the CMLL Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley, Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata in a ten-man tag

-Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler in a 12-man tag

-Mascara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush in a Four Million Pesos four-way match

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan announced the Four Million Pesos four-way match on Friday. That works out to $211,485.46. It’s fake money in any currency. So while the four-way match is fine on its own, the fake financial aspect makes it feel needlessly hokey. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Mexico City, Mexico at Arena Mexico. The show is listed as running 2.5 hours, which should be a breeze after the four-hour blocks over the last two weeks). Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers)