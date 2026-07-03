WWE Smackdown results (7/3): Moore’s live review of Sami Zayn’s first appearance as WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso, Rey Fenix vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,402)

Taped June 29, 2026, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Boardwalk Hall

Aired July 3, 2026, on USA Network and streamed internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Highlights from the WWE Championship match at WWE Night of Champions aired…

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mark Nash was the ring announcer…

Smackdown opened up with new WWE Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn making his entrance. Sami talked about how people in the arena are here to “ride or die with the last good guy”. Sami said all the support has touched him from the bottom of his heart and he thanks everyone. Sami acknowledged how he’s been booed out of the building for the last few months. Sami said it was ironic because those same people booing were people wanting to see him as champion a few years ago.

Sami said he can be petty to all those people who turned their backs on him. He said he can ask them to “kiss my ass”. He said he won’t be petty because he’s a good guy. Sami said he’s holding it because he won’t change. He said people told him to be more mean or cutthroat. He said he didn’t listen. He said he did it his way and he did it the right way. Sami said he can be petty to all those doubters who don’t think he’s championship material.

He said he can tell all of them again to “Kiss my ass”. He said he won’t because this is a celebration. Sami said soaked in “Sami” chants. He said we are celebrating “Sami” the new WWE Champion. He said we settled the debate that Sami Zayn will go down as one of the greats. Sami said he is a WrestleMania Main Eventer and Grand Slam Champion. Sami said no amount of booing, hate, and noise will take that away from him.

Former Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Sami asked Cody what he wants to talk about? Cody said Sami reminded him of when he won the title, and how Sami was the first person to come and celebrate with Cody. Cody said he wanted to return the favor and say “congratulations champ”. Sami accepted Cody’s handshake. Cody started to leave and Sami asked him “is that it?” and to come back.

Sami told Cody to drop the American Nightmare act, because he knows Cody is here for more. Sami said he knows that Sami has something Cody wants. Sami told Cody to be honest and tell him why he’s out here. Jey Uso made his entrance to interject. Jey hugged Sami and called him his dawg. Sami and Jey did their secret Bloodline handshake. Jey said he won’t run it back because it’s all about uce Sami Zayn now.

Jey said Sami deserves it, but Sami knows why he’s here. Jey said this was Bloodline buisness and a warning shot. Jey said he needs to bring the title back to the family. Cody asked Jey what year this is? Cody talked about Jey already winning the World title since the Bloodline days, and when did Jey revert to running errands to the Tribal Chief. Cody said it’s time to talk his rematch. Sami said he never stabbed Cody in the back when he was champ, and now it’s time.

Sami pointed out Cody saying the title will never be his if he holds it. Sami told Jey that the title is already in the family due to him being an honorary Uce. Sami said it’s over. Sami started to walk away, but was stopped by interim Smackdown GM Adam Pearce. Adam said he’s happy to be the GM after Nick Aldis was suspended. Pearce said his first order of business is to find Sami’s next opponent.

Sami wondered if he had a say in his Summerslam opponent. Adam said “who said Summerslam?”. Adam said that he’s going to have Sami wrestle on Monday to defend the title. Pearce booked Cody vs. Jey for later in the show to find out a number one contender…

Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in on commentary. Cole sent the show to Cathy Kelley, who interviewed Charlotte Flair. Kelley asked Flair why she interfered in Jade Cargill’s match. Charlotte said she just returned the favor after Jade interfered in her business. Alexa Bliss showed up and said she was surprised Flair showed up at Night of Champions.

Alexa said a heads up would have been nice. Charlotte talked about Alexa teaming with Tiffany Stratton without informing her. Tiffany showed up and thanked Charlotte for her help. Chelsea Green cut in between to act friendly to everyone. Charlotte said she’ll see Green and Tiffany out there. Green said they’ll see Flair out there…

Charlotte Flair made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An interesting dynamic to start the show, with Sami logically playing an unforced Tweener role. He was trending full heel before Night of Champions, but Night of Champions introduced a nice wrench into the story as to make it unconventional in a good way. The crowd reaction seemed 70:30 in favor of Sami, but that 30% was enough to be noticeable. I like that Sami didn’t flip the script to being a standard white meat babyface. He was being petty, while saying he’s not going to be petty. He was avoiding all challengers, rather than be your white meat fighting champion. Very interesting stuff. I hope WWE takes advantage of this to tell a nuanced story.

Jade Cargill and her new baddies got a televised entrance…

1. Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, Mia “Michin” Yim, and B-Fab.