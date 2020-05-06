Impact Wrestling No. 1 contender tournament bracket

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling revealed the following brackets for a tournament that will determine the No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship.

Left side of the bracket

-Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

-Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin

Right side of the bracket

-Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino

-Madman Fulton vs. Hernandez

Powell’s POV: Moose was initially in the tournament, but he announced that he removed himself because he has the TNA Championship and “doesn’t give a damn” about the Impact World Championship. Raju named himself the replacement for Moose. There’s no indication when the winner of the tournament will challenge Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World Championship. It’s a bit clunky to hold a No. 1 contender tournament when Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards were supposed to have a Triple Threat title match with Blanchard that was scrapped, but I like the idea of having tournaments in the empty venue era because there’s some stakes involved rather than just random matches.



