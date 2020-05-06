AEW Dynamite preview: Four matches advertised for tonight’s live show, Jim Ross returning

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. “Le Sex Gods” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Street Fight.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian in a non-title match.

-Cody vs. Joey Janela.

-Lance Archer vs. QT Marshall.

-MJF returns.

Powell’s POV: AEW has also announced that Jim Ross will return as the lead voice and will be relocating to Florida temporarily to lower the health risk. AEW added the Archer vs. Marshall match since our last update. Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with no fans present. AEW will also tape the May 13 edition today. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.



