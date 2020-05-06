NXT TV preview: Two title matches headline tonight’s tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic.

-Karrion Kross and Scarlett (Bordeaux) are advertised.

Powell’s POV: I assume we will also see more Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches. The show was taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



