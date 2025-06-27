What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Collision 100

June 27, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for the Saturday, July 5 edition of AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena, and will be simulcast on Saturday, July 5, on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

