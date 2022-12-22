AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-The $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale (entrants below)

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen in an eliminator match

-Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

-Wardlow speaks about facing Samoa Joe for the TNT Title on Dynamite

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz speak

The following teams were listed on Dynamite for the battle royale:

-Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli

-Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno

-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor

-Rush, Dralistico(?), Preston Vance

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, AR Fox

-Kip Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade

-Angelico, Luther, Serpentico

-Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, Tony Nese