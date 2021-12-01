AEW Dynamite in Georgia (reports needed), MLW Fusion Alpha, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Noriyo Tateno, Trinity

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show includes Andrade vs. Cody Rhodes in an Atlanta Street Fight. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-MLW Fusion Alpha features TJP vs. Davey Richards in the finals of the Opera Cup tournament. The show streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. My review will be available as the show streams, and Dot Net Members hear my weekly audio review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Duluth, Georgia. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 42 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Noriyo Tateno of the Jumping Bomb Angels is 56.

-Trinity (Stephanie Finochio) is 50.