What's happening...

11/30 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronn Breaker, and Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in ladder matches for the advantage in the WarGames matches, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles, Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

November 30, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronn Breaker, and Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in ladder matches for the advantage in the WarGames matches, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles, Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase, and more (28:51)…

Click here for the November 30 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.