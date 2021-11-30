11/30 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronn Breaker, and Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in ladder matches for the advantage in the WarGames matches, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles, Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Johnny Gargano vs. Bronn Breaker, and Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in ladder matches for the advantage in the WarGames matches, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles, Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase, and more (28:51)…

Click here for the November 30 NXT TV audio review.

