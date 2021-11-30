Big Swole announces her departure from AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Big Swole (Aerial Hull) announced via social media that her AEW contract will not be renewed. She described the situation as a mutual decision (read her full statement below) involving her, Tony Khan, and other AEW officials.

Powell’s POV: Swole’s last match with AEW was in November when she appeared on AEW Dark. Here’s wishing her the best in whatever comes next for her.