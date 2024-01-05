WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The card and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field.
-Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a four-way for the WWE Universal Championship
-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, 26 wrestlers TBA)
-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, 26 TBA)
-Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship
Powell’s POV: The Bloodline interfered in the Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight match that was supposed to determine the No. 1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship. Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis responded by announcing the four-way match. Owens defeated Santos Escobar in the final match of a tournament on Smackdown to become number one contender to the U.S. Title.
