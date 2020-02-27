02/27 WWE Super ShowDown audio review (NSFW): “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match, and more (34:00)…

Click here for the WWE Super ShowDown 2020 audio review.

