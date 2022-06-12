What's happening...

06/12 McGuire’s NJPW Strong audio review: Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Mascara Dorada, and Ren Narita vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Hikuleo in a ten-man tag match, Karl Fredericks vs. QT Marshall, and Yuya Uemura vs. Killer Kross

June 12, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Mascara Dorada, and Ren Narita vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Hikuleo in a ten-man tag match, Karl Fredericks vs. QT Marshall, and Yuya Uemura vs. Killer Kross (16:12)…

Click here to stream or download the June 12 NJPW Strong audio review.

