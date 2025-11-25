What's happening...

The first look at Becky Lynch on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

November 25, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The first photo of WWE star Becky Lynch on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has been unveiled. Collider.com released the first photo of Lynch playing the role of a Starfleet officer. The series premieres January 15, 2026, on Paramount+.

Powell’s POV: While I could be mistaken, it appears that Lynch’s character is from a planet where all females are required to have the same hairstyle as Emo Phillips.

