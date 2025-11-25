WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event that will be held on Saturday in San Diego, California, at Petco Park.

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Becky Lynch in a WarGames match

-John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship (in the penultimate match of Cena’s career)

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s World Championship

Powell's POV: The heel team won the advantage in the men's WarGames match on Raw. WWE announced a two-hour countdown show that will lead up to the event.