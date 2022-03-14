AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.

-Skye Blue and KiLynn King vs. Emi Sakura and The Bunny.

-Katalina Perez vs. Nyla Rose.

-Amber Nova vs. Ruby Soho.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas.

-Jay Lethal vs. Merrik Donovan.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.