AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.
-Skye Blue and KiLynn King vs. Emi Sakura and The Bunny.
-Katalina Perez vs. Nyla Rose.
-Amber Nova vs. Ruby Soho.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas.
-Jay Lethal vs. Merrik Donovan.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment