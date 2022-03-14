What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

March 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven.

-Jay White and Chris Bey vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Giselle Shaw in a Triple Threat for the ROH Women’s World Championship and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

-Rhino vs. Steve Maclin.

Powell’s POV: This looks like a really good show on paper. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Sacrifice 2011 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will spotlight Eric Young. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

