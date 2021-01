CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor has announced several re-signings over the last week. Tracy Williams, Sumie Sakai, Brian Johnson, Bateman, and Amy Rose have all re-signed with ROH. Terms were not disclosed. Read the official announcements at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: ROH previously announced the re-signings of Mark Haskins and Bandido. Former ROH Champion Dalton Castle is reportedly a free agent.