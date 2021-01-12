Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for the Hard To Kill go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a non-title match.

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary.

-Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie.

-Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and features “hidden gems” of the wrestlers in the Hard To Kill pay-per-view main event. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.