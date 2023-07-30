NXT Great American Bash polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show July 30, 2023 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE News NXT Great American Bash Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Great American Bash Poll – Vote for the best match Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Title Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail in a submission match for the NXT Women’s Title Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Titles Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz vs. Meta-Four pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt great american bashwwe
Be the first to comment