NXT Great American Bash results: Moore’s live review of Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for the NA Title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail in a submission match for the NXT Women’s Title

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Great American Bash

Streamed July 30, 2023 on Peacock

Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center

NXT Great American Bash Kickoff Show Notes

Megan Morant, Matt Camp, and Sam Roberts were the hosts of the pre-show at WWE’s studio set. All three hosts gave their thoughts on why they think the Great American Bash is important to them. Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams were shown at different times of the day arriving at the arena. Trick Williams walkin’ around looking like a stripper cowboy…

The hosts ran through the advertised card. Camp sent the show to McKenzie Mitchell who was outside Dominik Mysterio’s locker room. McKenzie knocked on the door and got Mami Rhea Ripley instead who said he’ll answer her questions. McKenzie asked Rhea what she thinks Dom’s odds are at retaining the championship. Rhea Ripley said Dom’s cool and collected.

Rhea said Dom was getting his mullet ready and that the Judgment Day will always be in control. Rhea told McKenzie to go away because she needs to help Dom “limber up”. Rhea Ripley reminded viewers that Mami is always on top. The show cut back to the studio panel where the hosts gave their thoughts and predictions on the North American Championship match…

Morant sent the show to the Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez hype package. Roxanne Perez was shown at the Dreamcon Anime and Gaming Convention representing WWE. Blair Davenport appeared and the two women brawled at the convention. The show then cut to the studio panel giving their thoughts on the Perez vs. Davenport match…

Gable Steveson was shown arriving at the Arena. He was wearing his Olympic Gold Medal. An accolade graphic aired for Baron Corbin and Gable Steveson. The panel went over both men’s accolades outside of WWE. The panel then discussed the Steveson vs. Corbin matchup. Matt Camp brought up Corbin’s TikTok feud with a celebrity chef…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Baron Corbin and asked him why he challenged Gable? Corbin said Gable represents everything he’s against. He said Gable is acting like he understands everything in WWE, but he doesn’t. Corbin said he can’t take away Gable’s accolades, but he can take away his will to succeed, ambition to be a WWE star. Corbin said people think this is going to be an easy debut for Gable, but it’s not going to happen. Corbin said he’s going to take what he’s owed and be satisfied. Corbin said he’ll bury a 2nd Gold Medalist (he retired Angle). Corbin said Gable can go to the Olympics or college, just as long as it’s not WWE. McKenzie Mitchell wished Corbin luck. Corbin said he doesn’t need luck…

The Carmelo Hayes hype package aired. After an ad break, the Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail hype package aired. The panel gave their thoughts on the match and focused on Hail’s young age of 19 years old. Morant sent the show to a Ilja Dragunov hype package…

The pre-show panel discussed the Melo vs. Ilja match…

The teams for the pre-show match were shown warming up backstage. Yes, for some reason there are two Heritage Cups..[c]

Entrances for the pre-show match took place. Booker T and Vic Joseph were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. Meta-Four’s entrance actually looks pretty damn good on WWE’s huge arena setup…

1. “The Meta Four” Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson vs. Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz in an 8-person mixed tag match. Dar and Frazer started the match with quick chain wrestling. Dar managed to get a Juji Gatame slam in on Frazer, and Frazer escped with a rollup. Frazer landed a dropkick after a backflip. Dar quickly tagged in Legend to bring in Leon. Leon hit Legend with a crossbody. Leon tagged in Feroz and tossed her on Legend. Legend used her size to block a Sunset Flip. Legend hit (barely) Feroz with a backflip moonsault.

Jackson tagged in and hit Feroz with a slam. Jackson’s sunglasses fell off as expected. Leon tagged in tossed Feroz at Leon at Jackson and got a two count. Dragon and Oro tagged in with Dragon managing to hit Oro with a slingshot wrecking ball kick. Mensah got the advantage off the distraction from Legend. Noam and Oro cut the ring in half on Dragon, with Legend and Jackson getting in some cheap shots. Dragon dodged a Liger Kick and hit Oro with a thrust kick. The camera focused on the real and counterfeit Heritage Cups.

Jackson dragged Oro over to bring in Noam. Frazer also tagged in. Frazer hit Noam with a jump kick to send him to ringside. Lash got in Nathan’s way to block a suicide dive. Leon hit Legend with a Dragonrana. Leon tossed Feroz on Jackson at ringside. Dragon took Oro off the apron with a huracanrana. Lash hit Dragon with a Yakuza Kick. Dar caught Frazer with a Judas Effect for a two count. Frazer hit Dar with a moonsault into a reverse DDT.

Leon hit legend with a missile dropkick. Feroz got a two count after Dar broke the pin. Feroz did this wierd roar, and pummeled Dar with punches. Dragon tagged in and gave Dar a Dragon Screw against the ropes. Dragon caught Dar with a hook kick. Dar came back with a superman punch. Oro tagged in and took down Lee and Frazer with kicks. Oro hit Lee with an inside-out slam for a nearfall. Oro went for a handstand and ate a superkick from Dragon. Dragon hit Dar with a Tornado DDT. Frazer tagged in.

Oro rolled up Frazer for a two count. Frazer took down Oro and Noam with kicks. Frazer caught Oro with a springboard Spanish Fly. Dragon tagged in. Frazer took Dar out with a flip dive. Dragon Lee hit Oro Mensah with Destino for the win.

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz defeated The Meta-Four via pinfall in 10:51.

John’s Thoughts: A match that went way better than I expected. By the end it was chaos, but that good kind of chaos. Frazer, Dragon, Noam, and Oro provided a ton of movement to hide the weaknesses of the green women tag teams. That said, the women looked really good, especially the Leon and Feroz duo. The crowd was also really into this which is a good sign for everyone involved in the match. Lash Legend was good during her powerhouse sequence (hopefully she’s getting plenty of reps on the Florida house show circuit).

A hype package aired for the Gallus vs. D’Angelo and Stacks match, which featured Tony being in “prison” during most of the feud. The panel gave their thoughts on the match. The panel ran through the advertised Great American Bash card again. Roberts noted that the NXT Tag Team match will open up the card. Morant sent the show to Peacock commercials and the main show..

Great American Bash Main Show Review

The show opened up with a Dusty Rhodes video package that talked about how he made the Great American Bash. Cody Rhodes narrated the opening intro to hype this year’s Great American Bash in Texas. Cody ended the promo by saying “Welcome to the Great American Bash”…

The show cut to the arena which was well attended. Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks made their entrance. There was an army of CG rats in Tony D’s intro graphic. Gallus had a hype package before their entrance, showing them warming up while Joe Coffey was giving them encouragement. It was actually a pretty epic package. Gallus made their entrance. All three men wore what looked like Soccer or Rugby uniforms…

1. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang (w/Joe Coffey) vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Wolfgang knocked Tony D off the apron and tossed around Stacks like a boulder. Stacks dodged an elbow and came back with a uppercut. Tony D tagged in and hit Mark with a shortarm lariat. Tony went for his hockey punches but Wolfgang broke it up. Tony D tripped up Mark and gave him boots to the gut. Vic noted that Tony D and Stacks were wearing orange prison colors in their gear. Stacks worked on Mark with Muay Thai clinch knees.

Wolfgang tripped up Stacks. Stacks saw it coming and put Mark in a headlock. Wolfgang gave Tony D a lariat at ringside. This distracted Stacks who was blindsided by Mark. Wolfgang tagged in and gave Stacks a flapjack on the top rope. Joe Coffey kept yelling that Stacks was a rat. Mark worked on Stacks with methodical offense. Joe gave Stacks a left hook while the referee was distracted. Gallus cut the ring in half on Stacks for a few minutes.

Stacks managed to leap for the hot tag. Tony sent Wolfgang to ringside and gave Mark a series of Belly to Belly suplexes. Tony D hit Mark with a spinebuster. Tony D sent Wolfgang into Mark when he saw Wolfgang trying to break up his pin. Tony D and Stacks hit Gallus with stereo hockey punches. Tony gave Mark a Superplex. Stacks gave Mark a diving headbutt (ugh). Wolfgang broke up the pin. Wolfgang blind tagged in and planted Stacks with a Uranage.

Wolfgang tossed Mark at Tony D at ringside. Wolfgang hit Stacks with a moonsault for the nearfall. Joe Coffey grabbed his baton and distracted the referee. Gallus hit Stacks with their double team finisher. Tony D broke up Wolfgang’s pin. Tony caught Mark with a superkick. Tony D sent Wolfgang into the steel steps after he was power bombed Mark into him.

Tony hit Joe with a crowbar. Stacks hit Gallus at ringside with an assisted Flip Dive. Tony D tagged in. Tony D and Stacks hit Wolfgang with a Double Belly to Back Suplex to give Tony D the pinfall win.

Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeated Gallus via pinfall in 8:43 to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Tony D and Stacks celebrated their win heading into the Peacock Commercials…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Despite the cheesy build, this match was really good. Only thing I could do without was the diving headbutt by Stacks. It’s an unnecessary move in 2023 and it looked like he might have got a bit of whiplash from the move. I’m okay with the title change because Mark and Wolfgang don’t have the personalities to elevate the titles. Here’s hoping they go off and Joe becomes more of the focal point because he’s the one who has the personality and strong in-ring. By the way, NXT has around 100 unnamed Performance Center wrestlers, can Tony D borrow 20 of them to be generic mafia goons? Tony D’s two man mafia just seems a bit understaffed.