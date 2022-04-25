What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Cage match, Beat The Clock Challenge, and a debut advertised

April 25, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a steel cage match

-Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey compete in Beat The Clock submission challenges

-Raquel Rodriguez debuts

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped on Friday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena due to WWE’s upcoming overseas tour. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly same night audio reviews.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.