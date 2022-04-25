04/25 NXT UK audio review: Gibbons’ review of Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith in a best of three falls match for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams in a Back Alley Brawl, and Stevie Turner vs. Emilia McKenzie

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith in a best of three falls match for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams in a Back Alley Brawl, and Stevie Turner vs. Emilia McKenzie, and more (20:29)…

Click here for the April 25 NXT UK television show audio review.

