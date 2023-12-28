Tony Khan media call, WWE in Houston and Quebec (reports needed), ROH on HonorClub coverage, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown grades and poll results, Tatsumi Fujinami, Taryn Terrell, Rachael Ellering, Lanny Poffo

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call this morning at 11CT/noonET to promote Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. Stop back for my live updates on the call.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and Bryan Keith vs. Jacked Jameson, Bronson, and Boulder. Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Orlando and WWE holiday tour events that are being held this week. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell tonight with the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a street fight.

-WWE is in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center Houston tonight with the following advertised matches: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing match, LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a street fight, Iyo Sky vs. Shotzi for the WWE Women’s Championship, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. The Street Profits, and Butch vs. Austin Theory.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The is part two of two weeks of “best of” shows. John Moore’s audio reviews and my Impact audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will return once show show features first-run meaningful content.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the leading grade in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show an C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw was a “best of” edition. I gave it an A+ because I got to watch Monday Night Football live for once!

Birthdays and Notables

-Tatsumi Fujinami is 70.

-Taryn Terrell is 38.

-Rachael Ellering is 31.

-The late Lanny Poffo was born on December 28, 1954. He died at age 68 on February 2, 2023.