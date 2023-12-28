AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Sydal for the ROH Pure Championship

-Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

-Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti

-Chris Jericho speaks

Powell’s POV: Rampage will feature AEW’s final push for the Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held the next night. Rampage was be taped on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s review will available after the show on Friday night.