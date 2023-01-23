What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

January 23, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth, and Peter Avalon vs. Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno

-Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok

-Papacito Negro and Papacito Blanco vs. Rush and Preston Vance

-Zoe Dubois vs. Skye Blue

-Ari Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Big Fonz and Jordan Cruz

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. David McCallion and Richie Slade

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in reviewing this show on a weekly basis. If you would like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

