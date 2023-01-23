WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The latest card and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Braun Strowman, Gunther, Karrion Kross, 15 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, 24 TBA)

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

Powell’s POV: Musical artist Hardy will deliver a live performance of the event’s official theme song. Join me for my live review of the Royal Rumble as the event streams Saturday on Peacock beginning with a Kickoff Show match or with the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).