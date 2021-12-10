ROH Final Battle, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong, WWE SuperShows in Michigan (reports needed), JTG, Mr. Aguila, Matt Bentley, Steve Bradley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ROH Final Battle will be held on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The show was scheduled to be headlined by Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship. However, ROH announced that Bandido tested positive for COVID-19 and is unable to appear. The company is expected to announce a new main event today. This is ROH’s last show until Supercard of Honor in April. Join me for my live review of Final Battle on Saturday night for the First Hour Free potion at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Los Angeles, California at Staples Center for the final time (the venue is being renamed). The show includes Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods in a Triple Threat. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena. The show includes Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood for the AEW Tag Titles. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are usually available on Sundays, but this week’s reviews may be delayed due to the holiday.

-We are looking reports from the WWE SuperShow events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Saginaw, Michigan at The Dow Event Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Big E vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Liv Morgan and Dana Brooks vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, and Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor and The Street Profits.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mr. Aguila (Jose Delgado Saldana) is 43. He worked as Essa Rios in WWE.

-Matt Bentley is 42.

-JTG (Jayson Anthony Paul) is 37.

-The late Steve Bradley was born on December 10, 1975. He died of undisclosed causes at age 32 on December 4, 2008.