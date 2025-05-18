NJPW “Best of Super Juniors – Night 6” results (5/18): Vetter’s review of Hiromu Takahashi vs. Clark Connors, El Desperado vs. Sho, Nick Wayne vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Kevin Knight vs. Titan, Yoh vs. Mao

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Best of Super Juniors – Night 6”

May 18, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan at Esforta Arena Hachioji

Streamed live on New Japan World

The venue was a large gym and the crowd was maybe 800-1,000. The lights are on and it’s easy to see the action. Chris Charlton and Walker Stewart provided commentary.

* This year’s tournament features 20 wrestlers, divided into two Blocks. It is a round-robin tournament, so each competitor has nine matches. The last three years, the top two of each Block have reached a four-man playoff. However, this year, only the Block winners will meet in a finale. (So, someone will need to go 6-3 or possibly even 7-2 to win their Block.) A 5-4 record isn’t going to cut it!) Wins are worth 2 points; draws are 1 point each. We have 10 tournament matches tonight. We are at the midpoint, with everyone having their fifth tournament match. Again, anyone who falls to 1-4 will be eliminated. So, Ninja Mack, Kevin Knight, Yoh, Hiromu Takahashi, and Taiji Ishimori all need wins or they will be eliminated. (My prediction is at least three win!)

* Notable that we don’t have guardrails, which is the signature look of the BoSJ tournament shows, giving the high-flyers more room to move.

1. Nick Wayne (6) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi (6) in a B Block tournament match. Yes, both are 3-1 so the winner will be on top of the Block. Wayne knocked Taguchi down with a shoulder tackle and did a hip swivel! He hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 2:00. Taguchi hit a mid-ring buttbump, then a plancha to the floor on Nick. Nick hit a flip dive to the floor and landed on his feet. In the ring, he hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Taguchi hit another mid-ring buttbump for a nearfall at 4:30, and he switched to an ankle lock.

Wayne hit a superkick; he went for Wayne’s World, but Taguchi sidestepped it and applied an ankle lock again! Wayne reached the ropes. He hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 6:00. He hit a spin kick to the head, and this time he nailed Wayne’s World (fadeaway stunner) for the clean pin. Wayne remains in first place!

Nick Wayne (8) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) at 6:44.

2. Ninja Mack (2) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) in an A Block tournament match. Kanemaru attacked from behind and they brawled into the crowd. Kanemaru whipped him face-first into the ring post. They got in the ring and we had a bell to officially begin at 1:15, and the ref had to grab Kanemaru to peel him off of Mack. Kanemaru pushed the ref into Mack as Mack was starting to do a backflip. He peeled off a mask, but Mack had another one on underneath! Kanemaru sprayed whiskey but Mack avoided it, got a rollup and the pin. So-so.

Ninja Mack (4) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) at 3:20/official time of 2:05.

3. Kevin Knight (2) vs. Titan (6) in a B Block tournament match. I highlighted this one as a match to watch today. Fast-paced lucha reversals to open, and Titan dove through the ropes and barreled onto Knight. Back in the ring, he hit a springboard frogsplash for a nearfall, and he applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock. Stewart said Titan beat Knight in last year’s tournament in their only prior bout. Titan hit a kip-up Pele Kick, and they were both down at 2:30. “You knew from the start this was going to be electric,” Charlton said. Knight hit his jump-up Frankensteiner, and that popped the crowd.

Titan hit a springboard doublestomp to the sternum for a nearfall. He hit a superkick at 4:30. Knight caught him and hit a D’Lo-style powerbomb for a nearfall, then his leaping DDT for a nearfall. He grazed Titan with his dropkick, then a Twisted Bliss twisting frogsplash for the clean pin. That was really good for the time given. For the second straight night, Knight avoids elimination.

Kevin Knight (4) defeated Titan (6) at 5:48.

4. Robbie X (4) vs. Kosei Fujita (6) in an A Block tournament match. Charlton said he talked with Fujita about his mat grappling match with Kushida a day ago, and that he was exhausted; they were in physical contact for all but a few seconds of a very realistic-looking bout. An intense tie-up to open and they switched to forearm strikes. Kosei hit a dropkick. They fought to the floor at 1:30, and Robbie whipped Fujita into rows of chairs, then he hit a running dropkick as Fujita was against the ring. Back in the ring, Robbie was in control and kept Kosei grounded. Fujita hit a leaping leg lariat, and they were both down at 4:30.

Fujita hit a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. Robbie hit a spin kick; he went for a running Shooting Star Press, but Fujita got his knees up to block it. Fujita hit a brainbuster, then a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 7:00. Robbie hit his Lethal Injection, then the X Express (top-rope corkscrew splash) for the pin! That was really good.

Robbie X (6) defeated Kosei Fujita (6) at 7:51.

5. Yoh (2) vs. Mao (4) in a B Block tournament match. Mao did his best Orange Cassidy impression, putting his hands in his pockets and hitting a huracanrana and a dropkick. They did some comedy with Mao scaring Yoh. Yoh then put his hands into his pockets and hit an elbow drop. Humorous exchange. Mao hit some straight punches to the jaw. More comedy as they teased a kiss, but Mao hit a German Suplex at 4:30. Yoh hit a DDT, then a tornado DDT out of the corner.

In a comedy spot, Mao leapfrogged the ref and hit a stunner. Yoh hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 7:00. Mao hit a Sling Blade and a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall; Charlton noted he was now copying Hiroshi Tanahashi. Yoh hit a Poison Rana and a running double knees for a nearfall. Yoh nailed a Dragon Suplex with a high bridge for the clean pin. Like Kevin Knight and Ninja Mack, Yoh staved off an early elimination.

Yoh (4) defeated Mao (4) at 8:11.

6. Dragon Dia (6) vs. Kushida (4) in an A Block tournament match. Charlton noted that Dia’s only win last year (when he went 1-8) was against Kushida! Dia hit some quick flips and a dropkick that sent Kushida to the floor. Dia hit a slingshot twisting press back into the ring. Kushida applied an ankle lock and he hit a dropkick that sent Dia to the floor at 2:00. Kushida followed and he tied Dia in a Figure Four on the floor. Both got in before a count-out. They went right back to the floor, where Kushida targeted the left knee. He slammed Dia’s left shoulder against the ring post. Dia again got in at the 19-count.

Kushida hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30 and he slowed Dia down in a headlock and kept him grounded. Dia nailed a flip dive to the floor at 7:00. In the ring, Kushida hit a Shotei palm strike for a nearfall. Dia hit a doublestomp to the chest. They fought on the ropes, and Dia snapped off a huracanrana to the mat at 10:00, then a Crucifix Driver for a believable nearfall. Kushida hit his straight punch. Kushida kicked out the left elbow and he immediately applied a Hoverboard Lock, and Dia tapped out. Kushida got his revenge for last year’s loss. Solid match.

Kushida (6) defeated Dragon Dia (6) at 11:26.

7. Robbie Eagles (4) vs. Taiji Ishimori (2) in a B Block tournament match. Walker said Ishimori is 3-0 against Eagles in BoSJ action from past tournaments, but Eagles does have one win in a non-tournament match in 2022. Again, Ishimori won his Block last year but will be eliminated if he loses here. Eagles went for the Ron Miller Special early on, but Ishimori dove for the ropes. Robbie hit a huracanrana, and Ishimori went to the floor to regroup. Eagles followed, but Ishimori put Eagles on his shoulders and rammed him shoulder-first into the ring post at 3:30. Robbie got up but clutched at his damaged shoulder.

In the ring, Ishimori kept him grounded and planted a foot on the damaged shoulder. Eagles hit a series of Yes Kicks at 6:00, but he kept clutching his arm. He hit a running double knees in the corner, then another, and he got a nearfall. Eagles hit his springboard dropkick on the knee, but Ishimori applied a Bone Lock. Eagles hit a superkick and an enzuigiri, but he couldn’t hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread. Ishimori hit a jumping knee to the chin, and they were both down at 8:30. They got up, and Ishimori hit a stiff clothesline for a nearfall.

Ishimori hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee as the 10:00 call was spot-on. Eagles got the Ron Miller Special leg lock on. They traded rollups. Ishimori avoided a Turbo Backpack, and he locked in the Bone Lock in the center of the ring, then he nailed the Bloody Cross (double knees to the chest) for the clean pin. Ishimori is now 4-0 lifetime against Eagles in this tournament, and like Yoh and Knight, he staved off elimination.

Taiji Ishimori (4) defeated Robbie Eagles (4) at 12:02.

8. Francesco Akira (4) (w/Jakob Austin Young) vs. Master Wato (4) in an A Block tournament match. Quick reversals on the mat early on. Wato hit some shoulder tackles, and he went for the Vendeval, but Akira quickly escaped. Akira hit a dropkick at 2:30, then a plancha to the floor. He tied Wato in a leg lock around the neck as he sat on the apron. In the ring, Akira tied up Wato’s arms behind his back. They got up and traded chops. Wato hit a head-scissors takedown, then a flip dive to the floor at 6:00. Wato hit a springboard back elbow into the ring for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Wato hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Akira hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall, then some superkicks. Wato hooked both arms and slammed Akira to the mat for a nearfall. Akira hit a Poison Rana and a clothesline for a nearfall at 10:30. Akira hit a twisting neckbreaker and he set up for Fireball, but Wato ducked it. Wato mousetrapped both arms and got his seatbelt cover for the pin! Good match; it’s one of the few matches today that I really felt unsure on who was going to win.

Master Wato (6) defeated Francesco Akira (4) at 12:09.

9. Sho (4) vs. El Desperado (4) in a B Block tournament match. Sho got on the mic and said he is doubtful that Desperado will be able to wrestle tonight. Charlton said he could hear some commotion from backstage. However, Despe emerged and he was dragging Yujiro Takahashi, with a chair over Yujiro’s head. Sho ran down the aisle and attacked, and I started the stopwatch at first contact; they got in the ring, and we had a bell at 00:23 as Despe stomped on Sho. Sho cheated and took control; the ref refused to make a count. Sho hit some shoulder blocks to the gut, and he planted his foot in Despe’s throat. Yujiro attacked Despe on the floor.

Desperado hit a spear, then a dive through the ropes at 4:30 and that popped the crowd. In the ring, Despe hit a high back suplex. Sho took control and kept Despe grounded, and he hit a Lumbar Check and they were both down at 9:00. Sho set up for the Shock Arrow cross-armed piledriver but Despe escaped. Despe set up for Pinche Loco, but Sho escaped, and Sho shoved Despe into the ref, knocking the ref down. Yujiro immediately hopped in the ring at 11:00 and beat up Desperado. Sho stole the mask and tried to hide it. The cameras didn’t focus on Despe’s face. Despe put the mask back on, hit Pinche Loco, and scored the pin. Okay action.

El Desperado (6) defeated Sho (4) at 12:48/official time of 12:25.

10. Clark Connors (4) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (2) in an A Block tournament match. The other four guys who were 1-3 all won tonight; will Hiromu join them? Hiromu has won this tournament four times so it really would be a shocker if he’s the first man eliminated. Connors attacked from behind but we had a bell just a second or two later. They traded chops, and Connors hit a Pounce. They went to the floor, where Clark whipped Hiromu into rows of chairs at 2:00. Hiromu then whipped Clark into chairs.

Connors got the car tire and threw it at Takahashi! He slammed the tire on the stuffed “Darryl” cat. “You sick, twisted bastard! How do you sleep at night?” Walker shouted. Connors hit Takahashi in the gut with the tire. They got into the ring and Connors went for a cover at 6:30 but the ref refused to count. Hiromu hit some chops; Clark yanked him to the mat by his hair and kept Hiromu grounded. Hiromu hit a head-scissors takedown at 9:30. Clark got the tire and brought it into the ring; the ref literally sat down on it to block Clark from using it! They traded rollups. Hiromu hit a snap suplex; he missed the tire entirely but Walker thought Clark landed partially on it. (He did not.)

Hiromu pushed the tire to the floor and he hit some chops. Connors hit a sit-out powerbomb at 13:00 and they were both down. Connors hit a top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall, but he sold pain in his lower back (even though he didn’t land on that tire like he was supposed to!) Hiromu hit a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles, then a powerslam. He set up for a spear, but Hiromu caught him and applied a Triangle Choke. Connors hit the spear for a nearfall at 15:00!

Connors hit another spear. He charged again, but Hiromu hit some superkicks. Connors hit another spear for a believable nearfall. “That one was as close as you can be!” Charlton shouted. Hiromu hit a clothesline, a superkick, and another clothesline for a nearfall as the action and energy have really picked up. Hiromu hit a Time Bomb side slam, but Connors immediately rolled to the ropes at 19:00. In a cool spot, Hiromu was standing on the floor, and he powerpowed Connors off the apron onto the upright (standing) tire! Hiromu got him back in the ring and hit Time Bomb and Time Bomb 2 (another sideslam) for the pin. That was a blast.

Hiromu Takahashi (4) defeated Clark Connors (4) at 20:07.

* Hiromu got on the mic and noted this area is his hometown, and he thanked people who were here who went to school with him. He acknowledged that even with the win, he’s 2-3. He said he’s heard rumors he will leave and follow Naito elsewhere. He said he was leaving June 1… but then told us he fooled us and he’s not going anywhere!

Final Thoughts: The problem with tonight’s show is that nearly every match felt obvious who was winning because of the point system. The five guys at 1-3 had to win or they’d be eliminated; all the guys at 3-1 (except Nick Wayne!) lost, so no one got too big of a lead. This really struck me as I watched Wato-Akira… it was the first match all night where I really wasn’t sure who was going to win that one.

Hiromu may only be 2-3 but he’s having a helluva tournament, delivering highly watchable matches against everyone. His match with Connors was easily match of the night. I liked Ishimori-Eagles for second, and even though it was super-short, I’ll go with Knight-Titan for third, ahead of Robbie X-Fujita for honorable mention.

The tournament takes a day off on Monday and resumes on Tuesday with just the A Block in tournament action, featuring Master Wato vs. Robbie X in the main event. After a day off on Wednesday, the B Block will have tournament matches on Thursday. (There are preview tags on both days as well.) SO, while no one was eliminated today, we’ll definitely have an elimination on Tuesday, as Hiromu and Ninja Mack (who are each at 2-3) will face off, with the loser out.