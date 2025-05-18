WWE LFG finale and two WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “The Finals”.

-WWE Greatest Moments airs tonight at 8:30CT/9:30ET. The episode is focuses on DX.

-A second WWE Greatest Moments airs tonight at 10CT/11ET. The episode features Money in the Bank cash-ins.

Powell’s POV: The LFG finals were held in New York City. LFG was previously renewed for a second season.