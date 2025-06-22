WWE LFG season two premiere on A&E tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The season two premiere of WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool will coach developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s POV: Mickie James has been bumped from her season one coaching role in favor of McCool. The first season of LFG kicked off a block of weekly Sunday night WWE programming, whereas tonight’s LFG is preceded and followed by episodes of Duck Dynasty: The Revival.