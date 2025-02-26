CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments ratings on A&E

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG delivered an average of 209,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-WWE Rivals averaged 248,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 232,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. [The ratings for all three shows were listed by ProgrammingInsider.com]

Powell’s POV: For comparison sake, last week’s LFG averaged 160,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, while WWE Rivals averaged 178,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, and WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 169,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.