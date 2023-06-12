WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card for the London premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 1 in London, England at the O2 Arena.

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest)

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and one wrestler TBD)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Powell’s POV: WWE is listing a start time of 2CT/3ET for fans in North America. The World Heavyweight Championship match and the Rhodes vs. Mysterio match were made official on Raw. Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle in what was labeled as the final men’s MITB qualifier, meaning there will not be any silly second chance qualifying matches on the men’s side this year. They have yet to announce how the final entrant in the women’s MITB match will be determined.