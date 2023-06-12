What's happening...

06/12 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest in a MITB qualifier, Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet, Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Chad Gable vs. Erik

June 12, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest in a MITB qualifier, Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet, Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Chad Gable vs. Erik, and more (31:54)…

Click here to stream or download the June 12 WWE Raw audio review.

