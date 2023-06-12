06/12 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest in a MITB qualifier, Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet, Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Chad Gable vs. Erik

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest in a MITB qualifier, Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet, Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Chad Gable vs. Erik, and more (31:54)…

Click here to stream or download the June 12 WWE Raw audio review.

