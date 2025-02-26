WWE Speed – Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: The match ended in a five-minute time limit draw, so LeRae retained the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Friday’s episode will feature the start of a four-way men’s tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. The winner of Friday’s Chris Sabin vs. Dominik Mysterio match will face the winner of Ivar vs. Yoshiki Inamura. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.