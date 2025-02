NXT Roadblock preview: The lineup for The Theater at MSG show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday, March 11 edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Women’s Champion Giulia vs. NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match

-Oba Femi vs. Moose for the NXT Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the TNA Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: NXT isn’t messing around in New York, as this could pass as an Stand & Deliver premium live event lineup. NXT Roadblock will be live from New York, New York at The Theater at MSG. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).