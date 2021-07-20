07/20 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Austin Theory, Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Kushida and Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust, Drake Maverick vs. LA Knight

CategoriesUncategorized

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Austin Theory, Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Kushida and Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust, Drake Maverick vs. LA Knight, and more (43:41)…

Click here for the July 20 NXT TV audio review.

