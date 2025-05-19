WWE Raw in Greenville, Q&A audio show, Taichi, Aleister Black, Kip Sabian, Maxxine Durpri, Gino Brito, Blue Meanie, Danielle Kamela, Colten Gunn, Cash Wheeler, Earl Hebner, Alex Wright, Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, Pat Roach, Jimmy Snuka, Gary Albright, Nancy Benoit, Dave Hebner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show features World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show will be available today exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Greenville, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Collision taping) in Albuquerque, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Savannah. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 46 today.

-Aleister Black (Tom Budgen) is 40 today.

-Kip Sabian (Simon Kippen) is 33 today.

-Maxxine Durpri (Sydney Zmrzel) is 28 today.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) was born May 19, 1946. He died of heart failure at age 46 on January 28, 1993.

-The late Pat Roach was born on May 19, 1937. He died at age 67 on July 17, 2004 following a battle with throat cancer.

-Gino Brito (Louis Acocella) turned 84 on Sunday. He also worked as Louis Cerdan.

-Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron) turned 52 on Sunday

-Danielle Kamela turned 37 on Sunday. She wrestled as Vanessa Borne in NXT.

-Colten Gunn (Colten Sopp) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Jimmy Snuka was born on May 18, 1943. He died at age 73 on January 15, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright was born on May 18, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on January 7, 2000.

-Earl Hebner turned 76 on Saturday.

-Alex Wright turned 50 on Saturday.

-Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) of FTR turned 38 on Saturday. He previously worked as Dash Wilder in The Revival.

-The late Nancy “Woman” Benoit was born on May 17, 1964. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband Chris Benoit on June 22, 2007.

-The late Dave Hebner was born on May 17, 1949. He died at age 73 on June 17, 2022.