NXT TV preview: Tuesday’s Battleground go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-TNA World Champion Joe Hendry holds a concert

-Trick Williams delivers a rap performance

-Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria (Jordan will get a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship at NXT Battleground if she is victorious)

-J’Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy vs. Ashante Adonis in a Triple Threat

-Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Powell’s POV: The NXT Battleground premium live event will be held on May 25 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center, and will run head-to-head with AEW Double Or Nothing. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).