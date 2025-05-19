AEW Dynamite preview: The Double Or Nothing go-home edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF contract signing for joining The Hurt Syndicate

-Hangman Page and Will Ospreay meet face-to-face before the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final at Double Or Nothing

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter meet face-to-face before the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final at Double Or Nothing

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart with Toni Storm on commentary

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be held on Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Events Center. Collision will be taped the same night, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).