AEW postpones Blood & Guts match, Dynamite will still air live on Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan issued the following statement via AEW social media on Friday to announce that the Blood & Guts match has been postponed.

Our goal every week with AEW Dynamite on TNT is to produce great shows for our fans, and I believe we do. We felt especially motivated to serve our audience this past Wednesday night given what the entire world is coping with, and hopefully we gave them a well-deserved escape during these trying times.

Everyone at AEW is very proud of what we delivered and humbled by the response and the kind words we’ve received from fans and partners throughout the world. Thank you! We plan to continue answering that calling with live weekly shows every Wednesday night on TNT, but the time and circumstances aren’t right for the card we had planned next week for Blood and Guts.

That show will happen when the time is right, but what you can count on instead this coming Wednesday night is a great live episode of AEW Dynamite featuring @IAmJericho confronting @MATTHARDYBRAND, face-to-face, one-on-one, for the first time ever.

Powell’s POV: While it’s disappointing that the Blood & Guts (WarGames) match won’t be taking place as scheduled, it’s certainly understandable given the circumstances, and I feel that Khan delivered a good message in announcing the postponement. It’s worth noting that Khan’s confidence in the show airing live on Wednesday seems to have improved since Dynamite, as the company was careful in listing “next time on Dynamite” rather than “next week.”



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

