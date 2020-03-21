MLW Fusion preview: Killer Kross, The Von Erichs, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs Team Filthy in an eight-man tag main event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Killer Kross, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor, Erick Stevens, Dominic Garrini, and Kit Osbourne in an eight-man tag match.

-Zenshi vs. El Lindaman.

-Richard Holiday faces Mance Warner’s mystery man.

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



