MLW Battle Riot results: Spoilers for upcoming MLW Fusion shows (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW Battle Riot
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena
Results courtesy of PWInsider.com
1. Rustin Grundy defeated Anthony Catena.
2. Delmi Exo over Brittany Blake.
3. Alex Kane beat Budd Heavy.
4. Gino Medina beat KC Navarro.
5. Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich defeated Team Filthy in a Bunkhouse Brawl.
6. Calvin Tankman defeated Lee Moriarty.
7. King Muertes defeated Richard Holliday to win the Caribbean Championship.
8. Alexander Hammerstone defeated Tom Lawlor to retain the MLW National Openweight Championship.
9. Willow Nightingale beat Ashley Vox.
10. Davey Richards beat TJP.
11. “New LAX” Rivera (a/k/a Danny Limelight) and Slice Boogie (w/Konnan, Julius Smokes) defeated Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver.
12. Aramis beat Arez.
13. Jacob Fatu defeated Matt Cross to retain the MLW Championship.
14. Alexander Hammerstone won the 40-man Battle Riot to earn a future MLW Championship match.
