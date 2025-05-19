What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

May 19, 2025

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Moose and Brian Myers

-Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali

-Mike Santana and Sami Callihan vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro

-Santino Marella and Robert Stone have an in-ring debate

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped May 2 in Irvine, California at Bren Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.