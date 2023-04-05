Tony Khan says his announcement on Dynamite will be “one of the most important announcements ever in AEW”

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan raised expectations for his latest “big announcement” segment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. “This is something I’ve dreamed of for years,” Khan told Justin Barrasso of SI.com. “It’s a huge milestone for AEW, and I can’t wait to talk about it. There will be fans around the world who will be excited—it is one of the most important announcements ever in AEW.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Khan’s past announcements have been hit and miss, so I like that he’s making it clear that he feels this is a big one. Of course, now he has to back it up with an announcement that actually lives up to this level of hype. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite as the show airs tonight on TBS at 7CT/8ET.