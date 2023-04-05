Tony Khan says his announcement on Dynamite will be “one of the most important announcements ever in AEW”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan raised expectations for his latest “big announcement” segment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. “This is something I’ve dreamed of for years,” Khan told Justin Barrasso of SI.com. “It’s a huge milestone for AEW, and I can’t wait to talk about it. There will be fans around the world who will be excited—it is one of the most important announcements ever in AEW.” Read more at SI.com.
Powell’s POV: Khan’s past announcements have been hit and miss, so I like that he’s making it clear that he feels this is a big one. Of course, now he has to back it up with an announcement that actually lives up to this level of hype. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite as the show airs tonight on TBS at 7CT/8ET.
Only time will tell, but I’d use that same description for your glowing review of one of the most panned Raws there’s been in a long time.
Based on the words he used, I’d guess it’s an overseas show or tour. If so, not something to hype this much imo.
Agreed. It would be welcome news for overseas fans in the markets they visit, but a groaner for everyone else given that level of hype.
Purchase of New Japan?