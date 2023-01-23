WWE Raw XXX in Philadelphia (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Powerhouse Hobbs, Leilani Kai, Alex Silva, Tully Blanchard, 911, Ivan Putski, Maryse, Go Shiozaki, Alex Koslov, Giant Baba, Arnold Skaaland, Sandy Barr, Brian Hildebrand

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Royal Rumble week is here!

-WWE Raw XXX is live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The show celebrates 30 years of Raw and will feature a number of legends, in addition to serving as the brand’s go-home show for Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Philadelphia, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Lexington, Kentucky, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Laredo, Texas. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Leilani Kai (Patty Seymour) is 63 today.

-Alex Silva (Alexander Freitas) is 33 today.

-Powerhouse Hobbs (William Hobson) is 32 today.

-The late Shohei “Giant” Baba was born on January 23, 1938. He died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.

-Tully Blanchard turned 69 on Sunday.

-911 (Alfred Poling) turned 66 on Sunday.

-Ivan Putski (Jozef Bednarski) is 81.

-Go Shiozaki turned 41 on Saturday.

-Maryse Mizanin turned 40 on Saturday.

-Alex Koslov (Alex Sherman) turned 39 on Saturday.

-The late Arnold Skaaland was born on January 21, 1925. He died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-The late Sandy Barr was born on January 21, 1938. He died on June 2, 2007 at age 69.

-The late Brian Hildebrand (a/k/a referee Mark Curtis) was born on January 21, 1962. He died at age 37 on September 8, 1999 after a battle with stomach and bowel cancer.