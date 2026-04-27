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TNA Impact preview: Guitar Strap Match and more advertised for Thursday’s show

April 27, 2026

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Guitar Strap Match

-Jeff Hardy vs. Vincent

-Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sade vs. Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore

-Mr. Elegance in action

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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