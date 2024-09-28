TNA cancels Spartanburg tapings

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Saturday to announce the cancellation of the tapings scheduled for Spartanburg, South Carolina due to Hurricane Helene.

Due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene, TNA Wrestling is canceling both shows scheduled for Spartanburg, S.C.

The safety and well-being of our TNA wrestlers, staff, crew and fans are top priority.

TNA will provide an update on refunds for the Spartanburg shows, as well as an update on future/additional shows.

We wish the best to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Powell’s POV: TNA tried to push the taping days back twice before opting to call of the tapings today. It will be interesting to see if they book another venue on short notice to hold tapings or if they will opt to run alternate content on the weekly television show. Most importantly, my thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene.