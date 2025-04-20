What's happening...

WrestleMania 41 results: Powell’s live review of night two with Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship, Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

April 20, 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two
April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium
Streamed live on Peacock (Netflix internationally)

The show starts at 6CT/7CT…

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne April 20, 2025 @ 6:06 pm

    I didn’t realize that was Stephanie. I thought Mickie James got stung by a bee.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.