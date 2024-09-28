NXT Level Up results (9/27): O’Connor’s review of Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Jasper Troy, and Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 137)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed September 27, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors. Connors and Igwe started the match before Connors tagged off to Dixon. Dupont made his way into the ring and took it to both Connors and Dixon taking control of the contest. Dixon eventually dropped Dupont with a flatliner which grounded the big man and tagged Connors back in to punish Dupont as Igwe made the save on a near fall. Dupont dropped Connors with a shoulder block and made the hot tag to Igwe and Connors brought in Dixon. Igwe turned the tide and with assistance from Dupont hit a double team elevated slam on Dixon for the win.

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeated Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors via pinfall in 5:19.

The commentary team hyped Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Jasper Troy for after the break…[c]

2. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/ The D’Angelo Family) vs. Jasper Troy. Troy overpowered “Stacks” as the match started but “Stacks” would ground the big man with a dropkick to the knee. “Stacks” ran the ropes but was cut off by Troy who sent the underboss to the mat. “Stacks” attempted a sleeper hold with an assist from the ropes but Troy powered “Stacks” down once more with a spinning side slam for a near fall. Troy looked for a submission but “Stacks” rocked Troy with punches and a reverse elbow. “Stacks” hit a cannonball in the corner and looked to finish but Troy sent “Stacks” to ringside. As “Stacks” begged off, Luca Crusifino distracted Troy and the referee by throwing brass knucks into the ring, this allowed “Stacks” to hit the concrete shoes knee stomp for the victory.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Jasper Troy via pinfall in 5:41.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer. An early stalemate as the two best friends tried to gain the advantage. Ruca applied an armlock but Palmer shrugged her off. Both women looked for superkicks but stopped short of connecting before exchanging a series of pinning combinations for close near falls. Ruca briefly wore down Palmer but Palmer responded by catching Ruca coming off the ropes in mid air and went to the top rope hitting a frogsplash. Ruca kicked out of a pin attempt with both women looking to finish. Eventually Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher out of nowhere to put down Palmer for the win.

Sol Ruca defeated Dani Palmer via pinfall in 4:22.

Ruca helped Palmer back to her feet and the two hugged as the show closed…

John’s Ramblings: Despite the quiet crowd present in the Performance Center this week, it is always nice to see Sol Ruca pop up on Level Up and this is the match you need to seek out from this week’s show. Ruca and Palmer are best friends in and out of the ring and they have good chemistry with each other which was evident in the main event. Dani Palmer continues to shine after her comeback from injury also.